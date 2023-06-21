1 hour ago

President of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) Jephthah Nana Kwame has described as worrying the mass failure of teachers in the licensure exams.

The National Teaching Council recently released results indicating that a total of 6,451 teachers failed the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination conducted in May 2023, and only 1,277 passed. This was after the teachers wrote the re-sit papers.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu, President of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana, Jephthah Nana Kwame bemoaned the dashed hopes of these teachers who failed the exams.

“Having completed all the required credit hours, passing all the papers at the College of Education, and then going to sit for an NTC exam that will warrant you a license to be able to get to the classroom to teach, only to fail, is very critical and worrying as well,” Jephthah Nana Kwame complained.

He said they will engage the failed teachers to ascertain the problems associated with the licensure exams.

“I may not be able to give the exact reasons for these results, but we are engaging our people to find out the challenges they might have faced. We will call for an intensive assessment to ascertain why someone was able to pass the College of Education exams but was not able to do the same with the NTC exams. Part of the blame can also be on the students in that they were not able to redeem or defend the good grades they had at the Colleges of Education,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline