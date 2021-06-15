Teacher raises over GH¢4500 to pay school fees for needy students

By Suraya Alidu Malititi June 15, 2021

Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, a teacher at Diamond State Academy at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, has committed her life to make sure that children love school.

The young female teacher used her social media handles to raise money to provide for the overlooked and underprivileged at the school.

Known for her creative way of welcoming her pupils to school every morning and called teacher Ewuraama, the kindhearted teacher has been impacting the lives of her pupils in her own special way.
She raised over GH¢4500 to pay the fees for the children because their parents lost their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only is teacher Ewuraama imparting knowledge to the next generation, but she is also shaping the paradigm of her pupils about what true leadership is about.

In an interview with Kojo Emmanuel of Pulse.com.gh, she said “I find it very sad and worried when I see kids stay home because of school fees so I put it to myself to create a project called #helpmepaymyfees. This was shared on my Instagram and help needy children who can’t pay their fees.

“Through my social media platform, I was able to raise over gh4500 to pay for the needy school children to be able to learn.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who was able to donate to me we appreciate and may God bless them.

“With a pandemic happening around the globe, to which Ghana wasn’t left out. Some parents weren’t able to pay the fees of their children. Most of them lost their jobs.

“I find it very sad and worried when I see kids stay home because of school fees so I put it to myself to bring on board a project called #helpmepaymyfees. This was shared on my Instagram and the motive was to help the needy children who can’t pay their fees.

“Through my social media platform, I was able to raise over GH¢4500 to pay for the needy school children to be able to learn.”

Source: peacefmonline.com

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Suraya Alidu Malititi
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