2 hours ago

Three teacher unions have declared a nationwide strike over the appointment of a banker as the Director-General of Education.

They are the National President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The industrial action takes effect immediately from today Friday, November 4,2022.

Addressing the media, the President of GNAT stated that since the inception of the Ghana Education Service, 17 DGs have been appointed and all of them have been educationists.

So, the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the DG defies the odds.

Again, the extension of the contract of Anthony Boateng for the third time is unacceptable because there are many directors in queue to occupy that position.