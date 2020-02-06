20 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of gagging teachers in the country on matters that borders on education.

According to Mr Mahama, teachers are, therefore, afraid to share their opinions or disagree with the government's policies on education.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) on Wednesday, 5 February 2020, the New Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said: “We need to reform [the educational sector] in order to improve the outcomes that we get from the educations service, but in doing those reforms, you must carry everyone with you. Right now, there’s a certain tyranny in the system. If as a headteacher you open your mouth and talk, you’ll be dismissed without going through due process. Everybody is quiet because everyone is afraid to talk. And so the government is just going ahead implementing and bulldozing its way through. One question you ask yourself is what is the quality of those children that are going to come out?” he questioned.

The meeting forms part of the NDC's consultative meetings with various groupings ahead of the preparation of their manifesto for the 2020 elections.

The discussions further centred on improving teaching and learning in schools, challenges facing teachers and its effects on quality education and suggestions from the graduate teachers to tackle and improve on existing challenges and issues.

Present were the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and senior members of the party including Professor Joshua Alabi, Madam Sherry Ayittey, Moses Magbengba, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee in parliament Nortsu Kortoe among others.