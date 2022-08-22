1 hour ago

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbornu, has warned that the extension of the contract of the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Anthony Boateng, has sparked discontent within the service.

Mr. Carbonu also said this extension was affecting morale within the service.

“Some teachers have even threatened to picket at the Ghana Education Service one of these days on this matter,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

In addition, Mr. Carbonu said the extension of the contract called into question the evaluation of personnel for internal promotions.

The decision for Anthony Boateng’s extension was made at the request of the Minister for Education.

But Mr. Carbonu complained further that, “that is supposed to be the job of the Ghana Education Service Council, not the Minister.”

Moving forward, he said the service just needed to abide by Ghana’s retirement age laws.

Article 199 of the Constitution says a public officer shall, except as otherwise provided in this Constitution, retire from the public service upon attaining the age of 60 years.

“Why don’t we have a service where when you attain the age of 60, you just pack your bag and baggage and go… it looks as if the service is not very exact on how we handle these matters, and it is causing a lot of agitation,” Mr. Carbonu said.

“We are also already dealing with regional directors, and we wonder why the Ghana Education Service is not directing those regional directors [who have reached the retirement age] to hand over to the next in line.”

Source: citifmonline