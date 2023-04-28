3 hours ago

The National Teaching Council has issued a stern warning to non-professional teachers in both private and public schools to acquire authorisation to teach or face the full rigorous of the law.

This, the Council says is to streamline activities within the teaching space and also to comply with regulations in the Education Regulator Bodies Act 2020, Act 1023.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy Registrar in charge of operations at the National Teaching Council, Lawrence Sarpong said schools with non-professional teachers have now till May 31 to register them for an upcoming training to issue them with the professional certificate to teach upon completion.

“May 31 is when we expect every school to register all the non-professional teachers. Submit their names to us so that training can take place and issue the professional certificate to them after completion.”

Mr. Sarpong strongly warned that persons and schools that violate the directive will be delt with in accordance with the law.

“If you don’t allow yourself to be trained and permitted to teach, then it means that you don’t want to be part of the teaching fraternity that is why you didn’t go through the exercise so in that case, if we find you in the classroom, then we will subject you to the law.

“The law says that it is illegal to teach in the classroom without authorisation by the Council. It is equally an offence for someone to engage someone without authorisation by the Council to teach so both the owner of the school and the person purporting to teach commit an offence and the penalty proscribed by the law will be applied.”

Source: citifmonline