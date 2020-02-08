1 hour ago

King Faisal vs WAFA

King Faisal starting XI

Five changes to the team that started against Olympics Ibrahim Osman, Charles Adu Gyamfi, Samuel Kusi and goalkeeper Moro Yussif return to the starting line up. Samuel Moya and Appau Gyan could make their first appearance from the bench.

Prosper Narteh has made two changes to the starting XI to face King Faisal

• Prosper Ahiabu starts from the bench • Injured GK Ferdinand Sabi Acquah misses his third game. • Samed Abdul Karim makes the match day squad.

WAFA starting XI to face King Faisal

Prince Ato Bilson (GK)-Ibrahim Abukari (c), John Tedeku, Konadu Yiadom, Youssoufou Atte-Sampson Agyapong, Forson Amankwah, Andrews Ntim-Lawrence Agyekum, Eric Asamany, Augustine Boakye

Substitutes: Boliver Sarfo Owusu, Bortey Acquaye, Kelvin Boakye Yiadom, Prosper Ahiabu, Richard Danso, Daniel Owusu, Samed Abdul Karim Mohammed.