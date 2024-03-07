1 hour ago

Scenes from the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah’s house at Donaso in the Ashanti Region depict a grief-stricken atmosphere.

Those gathered at the residence could be heard wailing while many paced about on the open compound in disbelief.

Some of the mourners mostly women clad in red and black attire wept uncontrollably over the sudden demise of their Member of Parliament.

Dr. John Kumah, aged 45, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah and six children.

Dr. Kumah served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a crucial role in positioning NEIP as a key player in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Under his leadership, NEIP supported over 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme and provided financial assistance to 1,350 beneficiaries.

So far, no official communication on the death has been made yet.