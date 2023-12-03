5 hours ago

Afua Ahenkan, the popular businesswoman who was allegedly murdered by her houseboy has finally been laid to rest at Offinso, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

One of the highlights witnessed at the funeral service was when the deceased’s husband couldn’t control his tears after he file passed her body.

Captured in a grief-stricken state, he was seen in the company of about three men who consoled and led him back to his seat.

His tears were resuscitated when their 10-year-old daughter read her emotional tribute to her late mother.

The funeral service was witnessed by scores of sympathizers, including friends and family who were immensely drowned in deep sorrow.

The tears intensified when the mortal remains was lifted to the cemetery.

How the deceased was allegedly murdered by his house boy

Afia Ahenkan was allegedly murdered by his house boy, John Alister, two weeks after she employed him.

Before his arrest, he was reported to have bolted with the deceased’s car and other belongings immediately after the act.

However, he was arrested with his accomplice and later confessed to murdering the victim.

Suspect convicted in another crime

The suspect involved in the killing of Afia Ahenkan has been convicted of a different crime.

He has been jailed for 20 years after stealing a whopping GH¢167,666 from his former boss.