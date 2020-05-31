23 minutes ago

Legendary Abedi Ayew Pele has paid glowing tributes to some persons who helped nurture his career and his life during his formative years.

Abedi Ayew won the African best player award three times in a row and is regarded as the best ever player Ghana has seen in recent memory.

"There are a lot of people who helped me in my formative years. There are most of them when they passed on I was not in the country but when I came to Ghana I paid my condolences to their families"

An emotional Abedi Pele was teary eyed when he was asked persons who played vital roles in his career he would want to pay homage to.

The skillful, willy attacking midfielder during his days could not hold up as he begun tearing up as the host Willie Graham had to come in for the maestro to compose himself before continuing.

"Mr S.K Manu who was a member of Asante Kooko and was the one who discovered the talents in me and gave me sponsorship up till the University level." he told GTV Sports Plus.

"Mr B.A Fuseini who I will call my father, Mr Aliu Mahama who was a former Vice President of Ghana and Ben Koufie.

He played for several European clubs and found his fame in the French Ligue 1 with Lille and Marseille, the latter where he won the UEFA Champions League in 1993, among other titles.

Abedi Ayew Pele was capped 77 times for Ghana scoring 33 times and won the AFCON title in 1982.