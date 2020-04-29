1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders have announced a deal with Koreens Galaka Enterprise.

The club have confirmed signing a three year deal with the kit manufacturing company on their official twitter account on Tuesday.

“We have signed 3 years contract with Koreens Galaka Enterprise to supply us Macron branded kits”,the club confirmed on twitter.

The Italian company will provide the Techiman based side with Macron kits and jerseys for the next three years.

Marcron Technical Sportswear is a leading sportswear company based in Bologna- Italy.