1 hour ago

The biggest market in Ghana and one of the largest in West Africa, the Techiman Central Market is set to be temporarily closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to city authorities, the market will be closed from Wednesday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 29, 2020, to enable them device 'strategic measures' to curb the the deadly virus.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Techiman, Hon John Kofi Donyina during a newsgathering on Thursday told journalists, the closure of the facility 'will help the Assembly put in place proactive measures to help prevent any possible invasion of COVID-19' in the Bono East Region.

The MCE said the Assembly has already conducted a disinfection exercise in the market to help mitigate the pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaguardian.com, Aide of the MCE, Mr. Addai Kusi Isaac, said during the close down, the Assembly will temporarily relocate the overcrowded traders to help ensure social distancing.

He said although the Bono East Regional capital is yet to record a confirmed case in COVID-19, the TMA together with the various stakeholders are working tirelessly to avert any possible occurrence.

"Even as Techiman is yet to record a confirmed case, the TMA and all stakeholders are working hard to avert any occurrence", he told Nana Yaw Prekoh.

The country's total COVID-19 cases as at the time of filing this report, stood 834 with 99 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Meanwhile, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will tonight address the nation on measures taken by government to combat the pandemic.