3 hours ago

As one of the most admired technology brands for young-at-heart consumers, TECNO has been committed to innovating and improving the design of products to stay ahead and standout as it continues to push its boundaries for its smartphones – from software, to hardware to cameras and but particularly its overall design.

With Stop At Nothing as its band spirit, TECNO never stops creating modern and stylish products. TECNO has now gone an extra step ahead and launched a new “Magic Skin” made from cutting-edge material technology which brings beautiful, fashionable, premium and functional design. It is expected that the new “Magic skin” will be first unveiled with the upcoming CAMON 20 series very soon in Ghana.

The innovative “Magic Skin” technology not only offers a premium texture but also delivers unparalleled functional benefits with high-end yacht and automotive interiors. Boasting a sleek, modern design and a buttery-soft texture, this material is not only visually stunning but also easy to clean with waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant benefits. This design excellence by TECNO has bagged well-recognized awards globally such as iF Design Award, MUSE Product Design Silver Awards, CMF Design Gold Award, Sustainable Design Award, and more.

While advanced technology is essential for attracting customers, smart phones also require distinctive and appealing designs to be successful. With the incorporation of this technology, TECNO devices are set to transcend the boundaries of practicality and aestheticism, ushering in a new era of elevated functionality and visual allure.

TECNO’s commitment to their mantra of "Don't Stop Creating" has served as a driving force behind the “Magic Skin” innovation that has propelled the brand to new heights in innovative design, exploring new creative frontiers. There is no doubt that TECNO will continue to push the envelope in design innovation and establish itself as a trailblazer in the smartphone industry.

Experience the magic here: MAGIC SKIN (https://www.facebook.com/TECNOMobileGhana/videos/1448163012620807)

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.