TECNO Mobile have presented Mobile Phones to the Black Stars (players and technical team) ahead of the clash against Portugal. The presentation of TECNO CAMON 19 Pro phones was held at the team base camp in Doha on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. According to the company, the gesture is to motivate and encourage the Black Stars to go all the way in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the 974 stadium in Doha.

Ghana will also play South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.

Tecno Mobile is a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China. It was established in 2006. It is a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings. Tecno has focused its business on the African, Middle East, Southeast Asian, South Asian and the Latin American market.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS