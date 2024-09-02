1 hour ago

TECNO has teamed up with the iconic Transformers franchise of Hasbro to unveil the new Transformers edition of the TECNO SPARK 30 Series in Ghana! Set to launch this September 2024, the special Transformers Edition reinforces TECNO’s commitment to impactful and personalized product experiences with vibrancy and a burst of iconic style and cutting-edge performance, designed especially for Gen Z and modern young trendsetters.

The special Transformers edition of the SPARK 30 Series will integrate the iconic characters Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, who are symbols of courage and justice in the Transformers universe. The new Transformers Edition promises not only visually striking exterior and UI design elements but also exceptional and robust durability for Ghanaian users.

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO Global, said: "We are delighted to join forces with the powerhouse Transformers franchise. This collaboration is a testament to TECNO’s relentless pursuit of modern design and technological innovation, reflecting our continuous endeavors to forge strategic partnerships that resonate with the passions of young consumers worldwide in order to strengthen our bond with them.”

The Transformers franchise has won the hearts of millions worldwide with its iconic storytelling and characters that stands for fearless courage, unwavering justice, and an indomitable spirit. With a massive global fanbase spanning all ages, the Transformers universe finds a natural synergy with TECNO’s Gen Z and young user base Ghana. The launch of the SPARK 30 series will be a landmark event, coinciding perfectly with the 40th anniversary of the TRANSFORMERS franchise and the release of the highly anticipated new movie, Transformers one. This timing adds even more excitement to the collaboration, making it a truly unforgettable moment for fans and users alike. Consumers can look forward to a series of thrilling joint marketing campaigns that will kick off after the official unveiling of the SPARK 30 series.

“In working with TECNO, we are excited to bring the Transformers franchise to new audiences in the form of an advanced and powerful new intelligent device. Promotions like this, allows us to explore new ways of engaging and inspiring both long-time and new fans of the Transformers universe, especially as we celebrate its 40th anniversary milestone and the new global theatrical film, Transformers One.” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro.



Transformers One, the franchise’s first fully CG-animated film, is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024. The movie will explore the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, who were once friends and brothers before becoming legendary enemies, shaping the destiny of Cybertron. Featuring a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

The TECNO SPARK Series, already a favorite among Ghanaians and over 80 million users worldwide, continues to stand out for its youthful, vibrant design, powerful performance, and all-round camera capabilities, making it a top choice in its segment. With the Transformers edition, users will feel like they are holding a piece of Cybertron in their hand.

Follow @TECNOMobileGhana for more details on the TECNO SPARK 30 Series https://web.facebook.com/TECNOMobileGhana/ and the exciting features of the Transformers Edition, set to be unveiled soon.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

ABOUT TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life,