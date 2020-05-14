1 hour ago

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - FEBRUARY 20: during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Dutch born teen sensation Jeremie Frimpong has all but ended the loan spell of Austrian full back Moritz Bauer.

The 19 year old was signed in the summer from Manchester City for their junior squad but as if by luck or design has managed his way into the thinking of manager Neil Lennon.

He was bought as part of the junior ranks but the injuries to Elhamed with his deputy Moritz Bauer also failing to impress.

When the youngster was given the chance he quickly grabbed it with both hands and has firmly etched his name in the first team as a regular.

Celtic's emerging talent Jeremie Frimpong has limited Bauer's pitch time this season.

So Bauer is expected to return to Stoke, where he is under contract until 2023, at the end of his loan deal - although Michael O'Neill already has Tommy Smith and Tom Edwards competing for the right-back spot.

Fans north of the border, however, have been diplomatic about his spell at Parkhead, with plenty of positive posts on social media.

Mark Alexander said: "Did well any time I've seen him play. He was unlucky Frimpong was such a revelation or he'd have played way more games."

Kevin Hackett said: "He played well when called upon."

Christopher Brennan said: "Great game against Sevco (Rangers) at Ibrox."

Marko Rollo said: "Decent technical player, played well for us v Stade Rennais in the home 3-1 game."

Tenaka Khan said: "He may not have been a superstar but I never felt that he let us down."