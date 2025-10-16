1 hour ago

Telecel Ghana has strongly denied allegations by the Minority in Parliament suggesting its involvement in a “secret takeover” of AT Ghana, describing the claims as misleading, inaccurate, and unfounded.

The company’s response follows the Minority’s call for government to suspend the ongoing restructuring process involving Telecel Ghana and AT Ghana. The Minority warned that the move could undermine national interests and must therefore undergo full parliamentary scrutiny before proceeding.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, October 15, Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Information and Communications, Matthew Nyindam, argued that the proposed arrangement extended beyond a mere commercial transaction.

“This is not merely about the sale of a company,” Mr. Nyindam said. “It is about protecting national institutions that have served Ghana diligently, nurtured exceptional local talent, and proven their strategic value during moments of national crisis.”

Responding in a statement issued on Thursday, October 16, Telecel explained that its engagement with AT Ghana arose from a directive by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to provide national roaming support after ATC Ghana shut down AT Ghana’s cell sites in August due to unpaid debts.

“Without this intervention, AT customers would not have been able to access voice and data services across the country,” the company said, adding that the arrangement was temporary, pending the outcome of a review by KPMG, the government-appointed transaction advisor.

Telecel also dismissed claims of financial instability, stressing that it remains profitable, with year-to-date net earnings in the hundreds of millions of cedis. The company disclosed that since acquiring the business in 2023, it has invested over US$240 million—a sharp contrast to the US$10 million cited by the Minority.

These funds, according to Telecel, have been channeled into reducing legacy debts, expanding network infrastructure, modernising operations, and enhancing digital services nationwide.

“To date, none of our over 600 employees have been made redundant as promised, and Telecel has consistently been certified as a Top Employer,” the statement noted.

Telecel reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Ghana’s telecom sector, pledging continued investment in technology, workforce development, and customer experience. The company also rejected claims that its recent corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects were politically motivated.

It cited various interventions, including the donation of advanced cervical cancer screening equipment to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital, in support of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund launched by President John Dramani Mahama.

Additionally, Telecel highlighted its sponsorship of the One Million Coders Programme and support for traditional festivals in Kwahu, Osu, Ningo, Prampram, La, Cape Coast, and Gomoa Dawurampong.

“All sponsorship requests have come from Traditional Councils, not the Ministry. It is therefore surprising that our support for the Homowo Festival could be interpreted as an attempt to influence decisions concerning AT,” the company added.

Telecel emphasised that it operates legally in Ghana as the Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited, with the Government of Ghana holding a 30% stake in the business.

“Telecel remains open to constructive engagement with all stakeholders to ensure public discussions are based on facts,” the company stated, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, ethical conduct, and digital inclusion.

The company urged the public to disregard any claims that misrepresent its role, integrity, or intentions, reiterating that it remains focused on supporting Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.