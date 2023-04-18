2 hours ago

Network Operators are expected to, today April 18, submit the total number of disconnected SIM cards to the National Communications Authority (NCA).

It will be recalled that the National Communications Authority in a directive asked the Chamber of Telecommunications to oversee the removal of all unregistered SIMs from the database of network operators while all SIM cards registered after the limit of 10 per individual should also be deactivated and removed by April 17.

Speaking to Citi News, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Ken Ashigbey says it will communicate the outcome of the exercise to the regulator after complying with the directive

“We are a law-abiding organisation. The regulator has the mandate to issue these directives and when they do, we have to comply. The issue is that there is an instance of a number of subscribers you are dealing with. And there is so much that you can do within a limited time.

Dr. Ashigbey said, “The number will definitely be shared with the regulator and if you are not able to complete it within April 17, whatever is outstanding will be communicated to the regulator and they are technical people so they know the technical feasibility or otherwise of some of the things our members go through”.

Source: citifmonline