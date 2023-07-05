1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has alleged that the Dormaahene is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The MP who doubles as Minister of Trade also claimed that despite a constitutional directive that chiefs do not engage in active politics, Osagyefo Aseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has breached all the directives by his actions.

“All along, he was an NDC member,” KT Hammond told a journalist who responded that chiefs are not supposed to engage in politics.

The Minister fired back: “he has breached all provisions of the Constitution against chiefs engaging in politics. He is bona fide NDC member and is active in the party’s activities and engagements.

When the journalist probed further, KT Hammond without any evidence emphasized his point and said he could be quoted anywhere to have said that before going towards his waiting vehicle.

“You don’t know anything in this town, go tell him, I, KT Hammond said he is an NDC member that is why he is doing the things he does.”

Dormaahene in the news over nolle prosequi call

Nolle prosequi is a legal terminology that has become popular in the last few days after Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II appealed to government to invoke it in the criminal case involving Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson.

It is simply the dismissal or termination of legal proceedings by the Attorney General.

The Dormaahene's call was premised on the fact that the Quayson trial was of no need to the populace more so the people of Assin North who retained the defendant as their MP even after his tenure was terminated by the Supreme Court in May.

Pro-government voices have outrightly dismissed the call terming it undue interference in the legal process and an attempt to put some people above the law because of their status in society.

