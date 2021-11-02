3 hours ago

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George has described as lies the Ghana Police Service’s explanation concerning the alleged attempted arrest of Madina MP during church service.

The Police, in a statement, said, “stories circulating that some Police personnel had been dispatched to arrest the MP at a church today Sunday, October 31, 2021, are untrue.

“Any plain-clothed Police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest.”

Reacting to the above statements on his Facebook wall, he said, “ACP Kwesi Ofori and the IGP should tell their fib to class 1 kids that the plain cloth officers were there to gather intelligence. Absolute bumble!”

He added that as the Police have determined to use legal means to interrogate all suspects, including the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, “they must be guided by Articles 117 & 118 of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Orders 28 & 30 of Parliament.”

The Police have been seeking to arrest Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, after organising a protest that had ended riotously.

The protestors had blocked the Ayi Mensah-Danfa road by burning tyres and preventing the free flow of traffic.

The MP who had refused the Police’s invitation to assist them in investigating the matter stated that the Police attempting to arrest him on the protest grounds was an act of lawlessness.

He has subsequently filed a contempt of Parliament against two of the Police Officers and the Adenta Police Command for their actions.

According to Sam George, though he realises the need to support the Police to maintain law and order, “we shall resist them when they act outside the remit of the law with reckless abandon and in a capricious manner unbecoming of officers of the law.”

His conviction is based on the violence that characterised the Ayawaso-West Wuogon bye-elections, where he was slapped across the face by a state security agent.

“I have been a victim of the lack of professionalism and irresponsibility of SOME police officers and national security personnel, and I have made it my life mission to continue to fight for reforms in what should be a model public service institution, and I would rest not until we rid the Police Service of these despicable bad nuts. The Police is NOT above the law,” he concluded.