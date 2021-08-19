13 hours ago

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) says the Tema-Accra bound stretch of the motorway will experience disruption to traffic flow from August 1 to 22.

A statement signed by Mr A.B.K Nuhu, the acting Chief Executive, GHA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the disruption was to enable works to be undertaken on the damaged beam of the Ashaiman overpass bridge.

It advised motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at designated sections of the motorway to facilitate free movement of traffic through the construction area.

The statement urged the public to contact the Public Affairs Division of the Authority for further clarification.