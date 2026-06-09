Tema Circuit Court remands narcotics suspect into custody

The Tema Circuit Court ‘A’ has remanded into police custody a 37-year-old man accused of possessing 12 sacks and 80 parcels of compressed plant material suspected to be Indian hemp.

The accused, Bismarck Kpormeno, was remanded by the court presided over by Her Honour Maame Yaa Mensah when he appeared before it.

His plea was not taken as investigations into the case are still ongoing. He is to reappear in court on June 16, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Tema Regional Police Command, Kpormeno was arrested on May 31, 2026, by personnel of the Tema Highway Patrol Unit after he allegedly failed to stop when signalled by police officers and attempted to evade arrest.

The statement said the suspect was driving a Hyundai Mighty II container truck when officers intercepted him.

Police alleged that he attempted to flee but was pursued and arrested at Bondase.

A search conducted on the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of 12 sacks and 80 parcels of compressed plant material concealed in the container and wrapped in sellotape.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, indicate that the suspected narcotic substance was loaded at Kpeve in the Volta Region and was being transported to Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

The police said the suspect is assisting with investigations while the vehicle and the suspected narcotic exhibits have been retained for evidential purposes.

The Tema Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and other criminal activities, urging the public to provide timely and credible information to support crime prevention and detection efforts.

GNA