The COVID-19 pandemic may have made some Ghanaians unemployed and desperate but others are seeing an opportunity in the gloom.

Petty Fashion designers and dressmakers in Tema are cashing in on the pandemic to produce face masks which now a medical and fashion item.

Following the directive from the Ministry of Health on compulsory face mask wearing, many residents are purchasing locally manufactured masks because they easily accessible, a situation that had gotten local dressmakers busy as they venture into its production.

Some dressmakers the Ghana News Agency (GNA) interacted with, said the market for the masks increased significantly following the directive.

Madam Esinam, a fashion designer, said “this Coronavirus has presented a new business for me so I’m now sewing face masks with African print materials" adding that "many people, especially ladies come to my shop to patronize the face masks and some also order particular fabrics to match their outfits”.

Madam Christiana Osikrom, a dressmaker at Community Two, on her part, said people rushed to her shop to purchase the masks in large quantities with some placing orders for their colleagues at work.

She said, “I used to sell a face mask for GH¢5.00 immediately the directive was given but because there are now many other dressmakers also venturing into the business, I now sell a face mask between GH¢2.00 and GH¢5.00 depending on the fabric but I still make some sales.”

Another dressmaker, Ms Araba Asare said the rate at which people were patronizing the face masks was massive and encouraging, saying she often sold between 35 and 50 pieces a day.

She said, “The COVID-19 is a very big issue hence people are buying the face masks to protect themselves creating a booming business for me.”

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has passed 5000 with a death toll of 28.

Tema is now considered a hotspot by the Ministry of Health.