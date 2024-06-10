1 hour ago

The Tema General Hospital in the Greater Accra Region will hold a mass burial for three unclaimed bodies deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The bodies, according to the hospital, had been at the mortuary for over a year.

This was in a statement issued by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

It stated that the facility and its environmental unit, in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, would proceed with their plans to bury the bodies if they remained unclaimed after three weeks of the announcement.

He called on family members of deceased persons who had not claimed the bodies of their relatives to visit the hospital mortuary to claim their bodies for burial with immediate effect.