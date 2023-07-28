3 hours ago

An executive member of the interim committee of the National Fisheries Association, Richter Nii Armah Amarfio, says youth of Tema Manhean are livid over the bizarre death of two fishermen in the area.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, he said the youth were unhappy about the incident because the fishermen had gone to sea to perform an exercise as part of traditions in preparation for the Homowo festival but their lifeless bodies were brought to the shore.

“The youth are not happy. They believe that this is custom and that an attempt to enforce the closed season led to this,” he added.

Mr. Amarfio assured, however, that the incident would have no implications on the celebration of the Homowo festival.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema East Constituency, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has called for a probe into the case.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has urged the public to disregard media reports related to an alleged encounter between a GPHA boat and a fishing boat on Thursday, July 27, 2023, which reportedly resulted in the unfortunate death of two fishermen.

In a statement signed and issued by Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of GPHA, the authority clarified that there was no collision between the Security Patrol Boat and any fishing boat.

“Instead, the incident involved the Port Control Station receiving a distress call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 0030 hours from MV. SEASPAN DUBAI. The distress call was for assistance to ward off several fishing boats that had surrounded their vessel.”

The GPHA emphatically stated that there was no direct contact or collision between the GPHA boat and the fishing boat in question. The statement added that the unfortunate death of the two fishermen was not caused by any actions involving the GPHA.

Source: citifmonline