Passengers aboard the Tema-Mpakadan passenger train were left stranded for nearly 45 minutes after the train came to an abrupt stop just meters from its final destination, following the activation of its emergency braking system.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), Dr. Frederick Appoh, confirmed the incident, stating that the emergency brake was triggered, though the exact source of the activation is still under investigation.

He assured the public that the train remains fully functional, and technicians are working to determine which component of the braking system was involved.

Despite the train’s technical operability, passengers described the situation as stressful and frustrating. In interviews with Adom News, some commuters recounted enduring the heat inside the stationary train without clear communication or ventilation, while others expressed dismay that the issue occurred so close to the station.

A few commuters noted that they were not entirely surprised, citing similar issues reported during earlier test runs of the service.

The incident has once again raised questions about the reliability and preparedness of the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, which has faced recurring setbacks and operational challenges since its launch.