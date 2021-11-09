3 hours ago

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested suspect Dordzi Dzidefo, who has been on the run since July this year, for alleged robbery and rape committed on July 13, 2021.

The Police in a news release said the suspect, who is a motorbike operator, was hired by his victim from Kakasunanka No. 1 to Golf City. However, on their return around 12:00 midnight, the suspect took a different route under the pretext of evading a Police checkpoint but ended up robbing the victim at knifepoint and raping her.

Further investigations disclosed that the suspect, on July 16, 2021, cashed out an amount of Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Ghana Cedis (GHC 247.00) from the victim's mobile wallet into his MTN mobile wallet.

The release further disclosed that the suspect, Dordzi Dzidefo was arrested at his hideout at Kakasunanka No. 1 through a sustained intelligence-led operation on November 1, 2021.

The suspect has since "been arraigned at the court and holistic investigations are ongoing to establish other crimes that he might have committed and his possible accomplices".

Source: graphic.com.gh