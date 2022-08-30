5 hours ago

The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a gang of six armed robbers who shot a victim in Tema.

Reports say the robbers on Tuesday snatched from the victim, a bag believed to contain some amount of money.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention at a health facility and is in stable condition.

“The pursuit of these criminals continues and we want the public to be assured that we will surely get them and deal with them in accordance with the law,” the Police assured.