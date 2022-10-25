1 hour ago

Residents at Tema in the Greater Accra Region are to expect total darkness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, ahead of the funeral of their late chief, Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku II.

The blackout will take place from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am as part of a Ga custom to honour dead chiefs.

Residents have, therefore, been asked to stay indoors during this period to honour their fallen hero.

This was contained in a statement by the Tema General Hospital which asked all workers on night shift on the said date to report to work by 5:00 pm.

“In view of that, Management is urging all staff scheduled for the night shift on Wednesday 26th October 2022 to report to work by 5:00 pm.

“This is to enable the staff who will be handing over and those taking up perform such activities in good time to enable their colleagues to return home before the total blackout,” the statement urged.

Meanwhile, markets and shops in the area have also been directed to close on Friday and Saturday for the final funeral rites of the late chief scheduled for this weekend.