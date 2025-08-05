4 hours ago

Some residents living on the Ramsar wetlands in Tema and Sakumono are calling on President John Dramani Mahama to step in and stop the demolitions currently affecting their homes.

The affected individuals claim they acquired the lands legally from the Forestry Commission and say they’ve taken steps to protect—not harm—the environment.

Speaking on Citi FM on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Jerry Narhyumu, one of the residents, explained that while they fully recognise the environmental value of the Ramsar site, they believe they are being treated unfairly.

“We’ve engaged with Henry Quartey and all the relevant authorities,” Narhyumu said. “Some of us have dredged the stream in front of our homes to prevent flooding. We’re not destroying anything—we’re protecting it.”

He also emphasized that the area has not experienced flooding, and many residents have lived there peacefully since 2019.

Now, with a change in government, the residents are hoping for continued engagement and policy continuity. Narhyumu appealed directly to the Mahama administration, asking for the dialogue to continue in order to find a solution.

“Government is a continuum. We’re simply asking the new leadership to continue the conversation so we can regularize our tenure and stay in our homes legally.”

The Ramsar sites in Ghana are internationally recognized wetlands critical for biodiversity and climate resilience. However, years of encroachment have led to government-backed demolitions aimed at restoring and preserving these protected ecosystems.

While the government’s stance is rooted in environmental conservation, the affected residents argue for a middle ground—one where they can collaborate with authorities instead of facing eviction.

As the Mahama administration takes the reins, residents are looking to re-open discussions and explore pathways that could allow them to remain on the land while complying with environmental regulations.

This unfolding situation highlights the growing tension between urban expansion and environmental preservation—a challenge not unique to Tema and Sakumono, but one that echoes across many developing urban landscapes.