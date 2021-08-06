12 hours ago

The Labour Masquerade Society, a masquerade group in Tema, has outlined plans to host a masquerade carnival in Tema on the theme: “The Role of Labour Masquerade in 2021 Year of Return.”

Mr. Ian Okwei, a leading member of the Labour Masquerade Society, who said this during the launch of the society, said it had been endorsed by the National Commission on Culture (NCC) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

He said plans were in place to get other statutory institutions in and out of Tema to partner with the society to host and organise the masquerade carnival come December in Tema.

Tema is known to be one of the few places in Ghana that has a large number of the youth going into masquerading, especially during the Christmas festivities where they are seen on the principal streets dressed in their colourful costumes with funny masks exhibiting their dancing skills amidst brass band music.

According to him, the society currently has some partnership with the Agazi Group of Companies (Tema Greens Lounge), Solar Transport, Sikapong Hotel, Abigi J Enterprise, and Junior Soundz, and plans to get on board other institutions to support the Masquerade of Professionals that gives back to society through masquerading.

He mentioned that, they decided to incorporate the masquerade in their activities last year, saying the society was focused on empowering the youth in society through masquerading by mentorship and coaching from some senior professionals in the group.

Director for Creative Arts at the NCC, Socrates Sarfo, delivering a keynote address said the commission was considering bringing together all the masquerades in the various parts of the country such as Winneba and Takoradi to have a national programme.

He said he sees such groups as serious organisations that should not only be used for entertainment purposes geared towards funfair during festivities but rather one that could be like boys’ squad which would instill some discipline in the young ones.

He, however, urged leadership of the group to go a step further by inviting counsellors for boys who have the tendency to become truants, adding that they must also look at supporting their educational needs among others so as to make a good impact on their lives.