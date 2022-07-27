1 hour ago

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to the Tema West Municipal Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation, Michael Teye Larweh, and a businessman for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent sale of land priced at GH¢30,000.

The two, according to court documents, had attempted to sell the said land at a community in Tema named Abattoir near the Toyota Ghana Office, illegally to a businessman by the name Richard Pomeyie.

The court documents further disclosed that the complainant had acquired the land from the Tema Development Company and in the process of developing the land, he was approached by the NADMO boss who claimed ownership of the land but agreed to sell it to him.

Mr. Larweh was apprehended when he showed up to collect the money from the complainant.

During the court hearing, the two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Source: citifmonline