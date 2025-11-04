2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Tempane, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, has condemned the fatal shooting of two Ghana Immigration Service officers at Nagani, as well as a subsequent military operation in Basyonde, describing both incidents as “deeply troubling and unacceptable.”

In a statement issued on Monday, November 3, 2025, the MP expressed sorrow over the death of one officer and extended condolences to the bereaved family, the injured officer, and the entire immigration service.

“It is with deep sorrow and grave concern that I address two unfortunate and deeply troubling incidents that have occurred in Tempane Constituency over the past 24 hours. Violence of this nature is reprehensible, unacceptable, and a direct affront to the rule of law," she said.

The MP also criticised the actions of some military personnel who reportedly entered Basyonde following the Nagani shooting, allegedly assaulting residents and leaving several injured. She said the operation had heightened fear and insecurity among constituents.

“I categorically state that such military action against innocent civilians is unacceptable and unjustifiable. While the state has a duty to investigate criminal acts and maintain law and order, it must not punish the innocent for the actions of a few,” she emphasised.

Madam Akanvariba called on the government, the Ghana Armed Forces, and other security agencies to:



Conduct a transparent and urgent investigation into both the Nagani shooting and the Basyonde operation.



Ensure accountability for all unlawful acts of violence, whether committed by civilians or security personnel.



Restore trust, security, and peace in the affected communities through lawful means and dialogue.

She further assured residents of her commitment to their safety and rights, urging calm as investigations continue.

“As your Member of Parliament, I assure you that your safety, dignity, and rights will always be my priority. I urge you all to remain calm and law-abiding while the authorities investigate these incidents thoroughly,” she concluded.