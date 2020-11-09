1 hour ago

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew headlines ten players who have began training on the first day of preparation for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sudan.

Ghana will play the Sudan on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Omdurman for the reverse fixture on 17th November 2020.

Players who trained today at the La McDan Park include Afriyie Acquah, Saudi based Samuel Owusu, Crystal Palace ace Jordan Ayew,Brentford's Tarique Fosu , John Antwi of Pyramids and Ashgold defender Kwadwo Amoako. Razak Abalora, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey

Some members of the squad are expected to join camp this evening with all others are expected to be in camp by Tuesday.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has added seven new players to the squad to face Sudan.

The players include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Keyserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).

The rest are Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC).

Meanwhile the Black Stars may have to play without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey who sustained an injury on Sunday in a league game against Aston Villa.

Ghana currently lie top of Group C with six points after wins of Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa.