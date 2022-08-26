3 hours ago

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has revealed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted him o join him in England and sent him a WhatsApp message.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian striker was linked with a move to the Old Trafford side as Ajax struggled to reach a deal for the striker from RB Leipzig.

"I absolutely wanted to come back to Ajax,’ Brobbey told Dutch outlet Voetbal International. "Erik [ten Hag] also wanted to work with me again, he texted me once to see if I was open to it."

"But I thanked him nicely and told him I wanted to go back to Ajax. My friends are here, Ajax’s playing style… it just wasn’t finished yet. I first have to really succeed here as a striker in the Ajax first team.

In 2021, the striker left Ajax as a free agent and joined German side RB Leipzig but struggled to make any impression at the German club.

Brobbey, who publicly complained about his move, didn't get along at all with the Saxons and returned to Amsterdam on loan during the winter break last season.

At Ajax, the 1.80-meter tall powerhouse worked again and scored seven goals in 13 appearances.

RB Leipzig was demanding 15 million Euros from Ajax but eventually, he sealed a move to the Dutch side despite reports emerging that Manchester United had entered the fray.

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the Manchester club that he wants to leave the club and with his 24 goals last season his potential departure will leave the club short upfront and plans must be made to seek replacements.

Brobbey was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam and has been capped 12 times by the Dutch U-21 side but is yet to be capped at the senior side and is still eligible to play for Ghana.