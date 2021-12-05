3 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics could not celebrate that bumper sponsorship deal with McDan Group as they shared the spoils with a very spirited Bechem United side.

The home side started the game very well but the hunters would not budge as they kept on knocking on their door for the breakthrough.

Bechem United scored but the flag went up as the goal was cancelled after some fine work.

There was nothing to separate the two teams in a match which would have ended goalless had they two teams played for the whole day.

After recess, Bechem United came in stronger but Avornyo and Okrah wasted the efforts that came their way but caused a lot of trouble for the home defence.

In the 83rd minute, the away side were reduced to ten players as

The two sides shared the spoils as the game ended in a pulsating draw.