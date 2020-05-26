4 hours ago

Sarafina will be arraigned on December 16 to take plea.

A tenant by name Michael Adani has allegedly stabbed his landlord for exposing his adulterous life to his [tenant’s] wife at Krakrom in the Bono Region.

Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Abdul Razak said the landlord Agya Atta, 53, was infuriated at the behaviour of his tenant who was fond of bringing in women on regular basis to have sex with them in the absence of his wife.

According to Razak, the landlord had on several occasions cautioned the suspect to desist from his adulterous life or vacate his room.

However, the tenant kept on changing women anytime the wife travelled out for business, Razak added.

Tired of his [tenant’s] behaviour, the landlord reported him to the wife, a situation which led to a confrontation with the wife because the landlord had asked them to leave his house.

The suspect then allegedly picked a knife and stabbed the landlord in the waist but some tenants in the house managed to rescue the landlord and sent him to the hospital for treatment, our reporter stated.

Michael Andani is currently on the run and the landlord is yet to report the incident to the police.