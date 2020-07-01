1 hour ago

Tension is rising at the Accra Girls’ Vocational Institute registration centre in Accra as supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party are reported to have prevented members of the opposition NDC from holding a press conference at the centre.

According to Starr News' Musa Lansa, the Police have been called in to restore calm as the supporters hurl insults at each other.

The supporters of the NDC are said to be concerned about some happenings in the registration centre and had planned to address the media on their concerns.

But the NPP members say the centre must not be used for the media encounter sparking the confusion.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Election Observers (CODEO) has commended the Electoral Commission for what it says is the smooth take-off of the voter’s registration exercise.

According to CODEO, most registration centres are accessible and easily identified within communities and had safety protocols in place to check COVID-19.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr on their observation so far, the project lead for CODEO Rhoda Afful said the delivery of registration materials to centres was also impressive.

“All in all, day one wasn’t bad. There were some positives and some negatives. Most of the registration centres are easy to locate and accessible. The materials were there and election officials were there. The safety protocols were in place, hand washing equipment were there,” she said.

The Northern regional police commander, DCOP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, also expressed satisfaction over security in the various registration centres in Tamale when he toured centres.