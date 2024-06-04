4 hours ago

Tension in the Suhum constituency of Ghana’s Eastern Region is escalating as National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives pursue individuals allegedly bused into the area to transfer their votes.

The NDC suspects that these individuals are being brought in from various parts of Eastern and Ashanti regions.

Surveillance by NDC executives and their supporters upon intelligence Tuesday morning identified one such Mercedes Sprinter buses with registration number ER 121-24, but the passengers managed to escape.

They however traced them to a house suspected of harboring these individuals but locked, preventing access.

The house has been surrounded by the NDC awaiting arrival of Police.

Meanwhile two of the suspects who allegedly attempted to transfer their votes have been arrested by Suhum Police to assist investigation.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a directive to exclude party agents from observing the vote transfer process, citing an effort to reduce violent clashes.

This decision has been criticized by the NDC.

The party’s flag bearer, John Mahama, who claims it is part of a scheme to aid the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in election fraud. Mahama asserts that this collusion will not succeed and emphasizes the NDC’s readiness to monitor and counter any such efforts.