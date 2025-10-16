2 hours ago

Tensions have flared in Manso Nyankomase, a community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, as residents staged a massive demonstration to protest what they describe as recurring assaults by military personnel.

The angry residents, dressed in red to signify their frustration, marched through the town’s main streets before submitting a petition to the District Chief Executive (DCE).

They called on the government to intervene immediately and end what they claim are unprovoked attacks by soldiers.

According to community members, the disturbances began after an unknown private company moved into the area to reclaim mined lands without consulting traditional leaders or local authorities.

The residents allege that when they attempted to question the company’s activities, armed soldiers guarding the firm clashed with them, resulting in injuries to at least five residents.

“We have no idea who brought this company here or what they’re doing on our land. The soldiers have turned against us, and people are getting hurt,” a community spokesperson lamented.

The protesters are demanding that the military be withdrawn from the community and that the company’s operations be investigated to ensure transparency and accountability.

They further warned that continued silence from the authorities could lead to further unrest, insisting that development in Manso Nyankomase should be done with community consent, not coercion.