1 hour ago

There is uneasy calm at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region as residents clashed with police over alleged shooting of one person.

The residents vented their fury against what they perceive as excessive force by police officers in the discharge of their duties.

According to reports, one individual was shot during the altercation, prompting further uproar and discontent among the already irate residents.

The yet-to-be-identified victim is battling for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Videos captured the moment the irate youth took over the streets to confront the police on their rambo-style tactics.

The circumstances the led to the shooting remain unclear, and authorities are now working to restore calm.