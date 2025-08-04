1 hour ago

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has clarified that the controversial proposal to extend the GFA presidential term limit did not originate from the Association itself but rather from its member bodies, including clubs and regional associations.

His clarification comes in response to growing public debate surrounding the Statutes Review Committee’s recommendation to increase the GFA President’s tenure from two terms to three.

The proposal is scheduled to be deliberated during the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress, set for August 12, 2025, at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Harrison Addo responded to claims that the amendment was crafted to allow incumbent President Kurt Okraku to extend his leadership beyond the current two-term limit.

“The decision to extend the Ghana Football Association presidential term in office was proposed by clubs, RAG [Regional Associations Group] leadership, and other congress members,” he clarified.

“This wasn’t initiated by the GFA. In fact, the proposal was made three years ago,” he noted.

He further emphasized that the idea is not a recent development.With the GFA Congress set to vote on the matter next year, the debate is expected to intensify as stakeholders, fans, and critics weigh in on what the proposed change could mean for the future of Ghana football governance.