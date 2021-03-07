2 hours ago

The Tesano Police Command has begun investigations into the killing of a man who was decapitated and set on fire at the Tesano-Achimota overhead bridge on Independence Day.

The man was found without the decapitated head and has been yet to be identified.

But police believe he may have been a cobbler.

The attackers are also suspected of kidnapping the victim’s wife and child.

Speaking to Citi News at the scene of the crime, the Tesano Divisional Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning stated that they received the news after a report from a civilian.

He said was doing all it could to ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to book.

ACP Amaning added that investigations are ongoing to try and get the identity of the man who was murdered.

“Someone came to make a report at the station that they had found a headless body so we rushed to the scene and found a body without a head which was also burnt.”

“We have not been able to identify the victim yet but we have had some information suggesting that he was a shoemaker and I’m sure we will be able to identify him soon. Investigations are still ongoing.”

Source: citifmonline