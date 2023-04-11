26 minutes ago

Treasurer of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Krachi Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Oti Region, Princess Afua Ohenewaa has passed on.

Ohenewaa reportedly died on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, in a gory motor accident.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Oti Regional Youth Organiser, Prince K. Amanor confirmed her death.

Mr Amanor in a tribute eulogised Princess for her hard work, dedication and service to TESCON and the NPP at large.

A former TESCON Coordinator, Isaac Nkrumah popularly known as Sir Zibo also took to Facebook to mourn the deceased.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and pledged to avail himself for the planning and other arrangements leading to the funeral rites.