2 hours ago

The Leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) is set to meet the Fair Wages and Salaries commission this week to finalize negotiations on their conditions of service.

The meeting follows a nationwide strike by the union to demand the conclusion of the said negotiations initiated in 2019. Executives of TEWU had asked all its members to resume work on Monday pending the meeting.

General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye in a Citi News interview said they are hopeful their concerns will be addressed.

“It is a negotiation we are going into, and we know the rules of negotiation. We have tabled our proposals, and so we are going to defend our proposal, and then we will hear from the government’s side too what is their counter-proposal may be. For now, we have not received their counter-proposal, so it will be difficult for us to say anything but for us as a union, we expect that the issues we have tabled will be adhered to.”

TEWU has been in talks with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission since June 2019 on the Review of the conditions of service for Unionized Staff of the public universities.

Having declared an indefinite strike nationwide on Wednesday, 13th January 2021, to demand better conditions of service although the union’s national leadership called off the strike on January 18, some of its members have refused to follow the directive.

However, it issued a press statement directing all members to return to work.

It insisted that suspending the industrial action will make“negotiations to be conducted in good faith”.

“In view of the pending meeting with FSWC on 4th February 2021, and in accordance with Section 161 of the labour Act 2003 (Act 651), the leadership of TEWU (National and Locals of the Public Universities) call for the suspension of the strike and request our members to resume work immediately to allow negotiations to be conducted in good faith”, the statement said.

Source: citifmonline