1 hour ago

The Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) will from Saturday, April 15, 2023, withdraw its services across the country.

TEWU members are demanding the payment of professional and skill development allowance which has been in arrears since 2021.

General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye said the National Labour Commission has been notified of their action.

According to Mr Denkyira, although processes leading to the payment of the allowance have been concluded, the Government is deliberately frustrating the union’s effort in getting the payment done for its members.

TEWU, whose members include bursars, cooks, cleaners, administrators, accountants, and auditors, among others, called off its nationwide strike last year after a meeting with stakeholders to discuss their grievances.

A committee was set up to deliberate on their grievances after it had called off the strike.

Source: citifmonline