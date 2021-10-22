41 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has heaped praise on the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies(JGC) Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong for championing his vision to make Ghana the cleanest country on the African continent.

President Akufo-Addo made this commendation at the commissioning of Phase two of the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant(ACARP) at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality.

According to him the establishment of the plant has indeed demonstrated the company's commitment to ensuring sustainable alternatives to the waste management situation in the country.

He added that the plant will contribute significantly to mitigating the threats to public health and environmental safety and also the establishment of the facility is a revolutionary move to radicalize the waste management industry in Ghana and beyond.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong in his remarks highlighted that the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant(ACARP) is a workable solution to the daunting waste management challenges confronting us as a nation.

"This facility is a direct response to attaining Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) which demands the provision of clean environmental sanitation management to protect our ecosystem and promote a healthy environment".

In addition, Dr Siaw Agyepong called for a collaborative effort of all stakeholders to come on board and support this laudable initiative to make Ghana clean and healthy.

President Akufo-Addo extended his visit to the Kpone landfill site to inspect the ongoing works on the re-engineering and decommissioning at the site.

Work on the Kpone landfill site which started eight years ago, with the initial intention to process waste generated by the then Tema metropolis (now sub-divided into Tema Metro and Kpone Municipality) was receiving much more waste than was expected and thus escalated into an unpleasant situation that needed urgent response.