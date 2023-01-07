2 hours ago

Brands and Communications manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has questioned why Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has not been introduced into the Ghana Premier League.

He says that the huge $100,000 appearance fees that were handed each of Ghana's 26 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could have set up three VARs in the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, the domestic league should have VAR helping referees as the lack of it is costing the league enormously.

He says that at least VAR should be used for a start in matches between Hearts and Kotoko to pilot it before a wider introduction across the league.

"I don’t understand why up till now we have not been able to implement the VAR in our league, at least for Hearts and Kotoko, we should try it. A player at the Blackstars made $100,000 at the World Cup, it can set up a VAR in three venues of our league at least for a start." he told Oyerepa FM/TV

There has been a lot of complaints about officiating in the domestic game with many clubs and football enthusiast questioning the level of officiating in the league.