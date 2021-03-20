1 hour ago

Former Ghana U-20 star Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says the 2009 squad that won the African Youth Championship and went ahead to win the World cup in Egypt that same year was far better in terms of quality than the 2021 squad that won the AFCON on Saturday night.

Ghana won the African Youth Championship that was held in Rwanda in 2009 and continued to win the World Cup that same year for the first time by an African team in Egypt.

The team comprised current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Samuel Inkoom, Dominic Adiyiah, Ransford Osei, Daniel Agyei among others.

This 2009 squad were given immediate promotion after their U-20 triumph as then coach Goran Stevanovic selected a chunk of the team for the AFCON 2010 in Angola were Ghana reached the finals before losing to Egypt.

According to Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who is now a free agent says that they had quality players as some of the players in that squad were plying their trade in big clubs in Europe and on the African continent.

He made this known in an interview with 3FM while speaking about the victorious Black Satellites team.

“You can’t compare this team to ours. We had a lot more quality than these boys.

“Before we left for the AFCON in Rwanda 2009, we had Dede Ayew who was playing at Marseille, Samuel Inkoom at Basel, Daniel Opare who was playing for Real Madrid, Jonathan Mensah was playing in South Africa and even myself who was playing in the local league was playing for Asante Kotoko so obviously there is a big difference between our team and theirs,” Badu said.

He added”But why I am commending these boys is that, the first division they are playing in Ghana and are able to go all out and win the WAFU tourney and the 2021 AFCON U-20 is a plus for their career and a plus for the country and we need to keep an eye on them.”

Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 for its fourth AFCON U-20 title on Saturday.