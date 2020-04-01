1 hour ago

There have been calls for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season to be voided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc on most sporting, entertainment activities in the world with the Ghana Premier League no exception.

Ghana has recorded 195 cases of the coronavirus disease with 5 persons dead while 31 persons have fully recovered.

The Ghana Premier League was suspended due to the pandemic which is causing a lot of panic and unease in the country.

There have been partial lock-downs in the Greater Accra region, the Greater Kumasi Metropolis and the Awutu Senya East Municipality which have all been identified as the epicenters of the pandemic.

There have been calls from the likes of Alhaji Gruzah and coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders Ignatius Fosu to void the 2019/2020 league season but Yussif Chibsah thinks otherwise.

"This is not the right time to truncate the Ghana Premier League, we should be given some time for the COVID-19 to reduce before we take a decision," Chibsah told Sikka Sports.

The first round of the Ghana Premier League is yet to be completed with two matches of the last round yet to be honoured.